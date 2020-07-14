Asia shares drop on jitters over virus, China-US friction

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have retreated as skepticism sets in about the recent upward momentum in global markets. Adding to jitters that extended from Wall Street into Asian trading on Tuesday was the White House’s decision to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea. The world’s largest economies have been sparring over everything from the pandemic to human rights. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and China fell. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% on Monday on heavy selling of technology stocks that recently have pushed share prices higher despite worsening coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. and elsewhere.