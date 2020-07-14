British journalist Jo Tuckman dies in Mexico after illness

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soon after arriving in Mexico in 2000, British journalist Jo Tuckman reported on what many Mexicans could scarcely have imagined: the election defeat of the political party that had governed autocratically for 71 years. She made Mexico her home for the next two decades, reporting, mainly for The Guardian, on drug violence, the disappeared, the struggles of women and migrants, and the uneven transition to democracy. Tuckman, 53, died in Mexico City on July 9 after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Colleagues remembered her as a committed journalist who mentored young writers.