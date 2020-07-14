Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma off popular beer

An interfaith coalition is pressing the world’s largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular beer that dates to the late 1800s. The group, which includes representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and Jain religions, is pressing Belgium-based brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to rename its Brahma line, a favorite in Brazil. Organizers say the name is offensive to Hindus, who worship Lord Brahma, the religion’s god of creation. A brewery spokesman says the beer actually was named to honor Joseph Bramah, an Englishman who invented the draft pump valve, and the spelling was changed to adapt the name to the Portuguese language.