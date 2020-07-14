China: US Xinjiang warning ‘bad for the whole world’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has warned it will protect Chinese companies after Washington warned enterprises may face legal trouble if they help carry out abuses in the Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang. The U.S. warning came amid mounting tension with Beijing over human rights, trade and Hong Kong. It cited complaints of abuses by the ruling Communist Party against ethnic Muslims including mass detention, forced labor and forced sterilization. The Commerce Ministry accused the U.S. government of meddling in China’s affairs. In a statement, it said, “China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”