Convicted of manslaughter, man wants legal fees waived

New
8:03 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges is asking the Minnehaha County Commission to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees. With credit for time served behind bars, Alex Lingor was given 65 days in jail after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse. The teen was killed when he crashed into a tree while Lingor was chasing him for stealing some marijuana. County commissioners are scheduled to consider the request for the lien forgiveness during their meeting Tuesday.

Associated Press

