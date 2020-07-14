Convicted of manslaughter, man wants legal fees waived

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges is asking the Minnehaha County Commission to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees. With credit for time served behind bars, Alex Lingor was given 65 days in jail after pleading guilty in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse. The teen was killed when he crashed into a tree while Lingor was chasing him for stealing some marijuana. County commissioners are scheduled to consider the request for the lien forgiveness during their meeting Tuesday.