COVID-19 cases confirmed at two northwest Iowa long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in at least two local long-term care centers.

The Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars has reported four cases. One of which has recovered.

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City has reported 18 cases, where three cases have recovered.

Touchstone says they will continue to restrict all non-essential visitors, except for end-of-life care situations on a case-by-case basis to assure safety for all.