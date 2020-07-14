Democrats pressed to include court reforms in 2020 platform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal interest groups are intensifying pressure on Democrats to take aggressive measures to reshape the Supreme Court. They argue the party should include such measures in its policy platform at next month’s convention. Twenty-two Democratic-aligned groups signed a letter sent this week to the party’s platform committee, saying Democratic electoral victories by themselves won’t be enough. The activists have already faced disappointment this year. Presidential candidates who embraced sweeping court reforms, such as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped their campaigns. The presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, has not gone as far, but he has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the high court.