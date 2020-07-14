Dickinson County medical officials report low COVID-19 numbers despite large gatherings on Fourth of July

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A long holiday weekend is typically a busy time for the lakes in Dickinson County.

"The preliminary numbers were about 700 boats and about 4,000 people," said Executive Director of Iowa Lakeside Laboratory Mary Skopec.

There was an exceptionally large group of people, all gathered in one place.

A red flag some medical officials say goes against COVID-19 safety measures. But according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, numbers in this area, have yet to spike.

"We've had a couple more hospitalizations in the last week and a half, or so, but other than that, we really haven't seen that uptick that we thought maybe we would have," said Lakes Regional Health Physician Craig Cunningham.

Local health officials say they are relieved and pleased with the remaining low numbers, but are prepared if they do start to rise.

"Our hospital put together a team, a task force, to basically prepare for that possibility that it would come," said Cunningham.

Other means of preparedness comes from Iowa Lakeside Laboratory.

"We've been doing a research project this summer, trying to assess recreational pressure on West Okoboji. It's not about Lakeside trying to legislate or create policy, we're just trying to create information around which we could have a good discussion for the community," said Skopec.

While residents, medical officials, and lab workers continue to monitor the numbers, one professional's advice remains the same.

"Still recommending the social distancing measures that are put out by the CDC. We continue to want to have a positive outlook on our area," said Cunningham.