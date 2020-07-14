Epstein associate to face accusers in video court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court. It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail. That’s the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for her release. They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.