Evening news programs outpace prime time television

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadcast networks might want to consider promoting newscasters David Muir, Lester Holt and Norah O’Donnell to prime time, at least for the summer. The Nielsen company said that the ABC and NBC evening newscasts led by Muir and Holt both averaged more viewers last week than anything in prime time. O’Donnell at CBS wasn’t that far behind. The first two weeks of July are traditionally the least-watched weeks in television each year. Schedules are clogged with reruns and the outdoors beckons for many viewers. Among younger adults, one of the few programs keeping people indoors are the Spanish-language telenovelas on Univision.