Italy returns stolen Banksy to France on Bastille Day

ROME (AP) — Italy has returned to France a stolen artwork by British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks at the Bataclan music hall. The chief prosecutor in charge of the investigation told the French ambassador that it was significant that the handover was occurring on Bastille Day, a sign of the fight to protect individual liberties. French officials last year had announced the theft of the piece, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning that was painted on one of the Bataclan’s emergency exit doors. Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan on Nov. 13, 2015, when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall.