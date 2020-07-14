Japan: US military coronavirus policy has multiple problems

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense minister says officials have discovered “a number of problems” with U.S. military measures to guard against the coronavirus among service members stationed in Japan after 95 Marines tested positive at several bases on the southern island of Okinawa. Taro Kono said the problems were discovered after Japanese officials requested information from the U.S. military. He refused to give details, but said the problems exist at U.S. bases throughout Japan, not just on Okinawa. Kono said Japanese officials are inspecting a hotel used by the U.S. military to house service members newly assigned to Okinawa from the U.S. while they undergo a 14-day self-quarantine. About 50,000 U.S. troops are based in Japan, more than half of them on Okinawa.