Jordan Henry bench trial pushed back to July 28

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial for a Sioux City man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman is being pushed back to the end of this month.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

His bench trial - originally scheduled for April - was set for July 21 in Woodbury County District Court.

But according to paperwork filed Tuesday morning the trial is now being pushed back to July 28. A pretrial conference in his case is set for July 22.

According to court documents Henry plans on using defenses of insanity, diminished responsibility, and intoxication in his case.

Investigators say, in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up.

Court documents say Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.