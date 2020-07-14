Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected a $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Tuesday that Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together. Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal. A spokesman for Weinstein did not comment. A lawyer for his companies declined comment. A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office was reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. The deal would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of abusing them.