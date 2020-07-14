July 14: South Dakota reporting 864 active COVID-19 cases, almost 6,600 total recoveries

(KTIV) -- South Dakota tallied 48 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

As of July 14, the state has had 7,572 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths.

Health officials say there are still 864 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 6,599 of the state's cases reported as recovered.

There are currently 63 people in the hospital with the virus. Officials say 742 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.