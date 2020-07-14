Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner. The Michigan Lottery says the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe to put air in a tire. The man needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket. The clerk mistakenly gave him a $20 ticket but quickly offered to exchange it. The 57-year-old man decided to keep it— and won. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years