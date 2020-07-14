Nebraska sees 200-plus coronavirus cases confirmed in 1 day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health statistics show more than 400 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this week. The state’s online virus tracker shows 174 cases were reported Sunday and another 227 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to nearly 20,400. Of the total, 16,025 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 288 by the end of Monday. State officials say 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 45% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.