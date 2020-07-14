Nebraska troopers arrest driver after pursuit with speeds of 155 mph

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KTIV) -- A Utah man has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Monday.

The NSP says the pursuit began at 8 p.m. in York County, Nebraska and ended in Grand Island.

Troopers were notified that Seward County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop a westbound Chevrolet Camaro for speeding on I-80.

Authorities say the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and an NSP trooper located the same vehicle traveling at 150 mph near Waco, Nebraska.

Troopers say the vehicle drove through a lane closed for construction, striking traffic cones, as it continued westbound. Seward County deputies lost visual and discontinued the pursuit.

Authorities say another motorist reported the speeding vehicle a short time later and additional troopers responded. A trooper located the vehicle near and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. Troopers then initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle then exited I-80 near Giltner, Nebraska and began traveling westbound on Highway 34 at 155 miles per hour. As the vehicle entered Grand Island, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public, but additional troopers searched the area for the vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Troopers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect, 23-year-old Dustin La Rosa of Utah, at a hotel in Grand Island.

La Rosa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, fail to report an accident, numerous traffic violations, and possession of drug money.

He was lodged in Hall County Jail.