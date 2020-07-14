Oklahoma man charged with murder for killing 3 in car crash

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The man accused of killing three high school student athletes after he crashed into their cross-country team near Oklahoma City has been charged with second-degree. Max Leroy Townsend was initially charged with manslaughter. But on Monday, court records showed the 57-year-old’s charge was upgraded. He’s accused of crashing into members of the cross-country team at Moore High School as they ran outside their school in February. Three died and four others were injured. Townsend had previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. Police have said Townsend was under the influence of alcohol, driving nearly 80 miles per hour and crossed two lanes of traffic when he crashed into the runners.