Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana amid the state’s reemergence as one of the nation’s hot spots for the coronavirus only months after seeming to contain its outbreak. The Republican vice president was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to talk about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 disease. Pence’s visit comes as Louisiana’s confirmed virus cases, percentage of positive tests and COVID-19 patient hospitalization rates are surging. Edwards enacted a statewide mask mandate for people ages 8 and older that took effect Monday and returned bars to take-out and delivery only.