Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three class-action lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force against peaceful demonstrators protesting racial inequality and police brutality. The suits say the excessive force injured protesters and bystanders alike. One lawsuit accuses Philadelphia police of lobbing teargas and firing rubber bullets at protesters indiscriminately as they marched peacefully on a city highway. Another accuses the police of using teargas and munitions in an African American business and residential district, injuring some people simply standing outside their homes. The police department said it cannot comment on pending litigation. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.