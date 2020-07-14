Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’

NEW YORK (AP) — The dance has ended for “Dancing With the Stars” hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to “embark on a new creative direction” and host Bergeron “departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm.” Bergeron has hosted “Dancing With the Stars” since its premiere in 2005. He took to Twitter to announce his departure, saying “it’s been an incredible 15-year run.” The network also said farewell to Andrews, who originally competed as a contestant back in 2010 and returned as co-host in 2014. No replacements were named.