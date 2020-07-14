UK reportedly poised to backtrack on Huawei inclusion in 5G

LONDON (AP) — The British government is reportedly poised to backtrack on plans to give Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a limited role in the U.K.‘s new high-speed mobile phone network, a decision with broad implications for relations between the two countries. Britain’s decision to re-examine the question, the results of which will be announced Tuesday, came after the U.S. threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement because of concerns Huawei equipment could allow the Beijing government to infiltrate U.K. networks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under pressure from rebels in his own Conservative Party who criticize China’s new Hong Kong security law and its treatment of ethnic Uighurs.