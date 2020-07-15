AMBER Alert Issued For Missing Davenport Girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KTIV)-- An AMBER Alert has been issued to help find a Davenport girl, missing since last week.

Breasia Terrell, 10, was last seen in the early hours of July 10 in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

On Tuesday, Davenport Police said they have identified Henry Dinkins as a person of interest in the case. They say he is currently in custody on other charges related to a sex offender registry violation.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says that anyone who has information regarding Dinkins' whereabouts between July 9 at 10 pm and noon on July 10, should contact police.