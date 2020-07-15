Chinese UK ambassador says Huawei decision ‘unfair’

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to the UK has questioned whether Britain can offer a fair business environment following its decision to ban Huawei from taking part in the country’s high-speed wireless network. Liu Xiaoming, tweeted that the “disappointing and wrong’’ decision by the UK calls into question whether the country can be a safe place for international investors. He says “It has become questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries.” Britain said it decided to prohibit Huawei from working on the so-called 5G system after U.S. sanctions made it impossible to ensure the security of equipment made by the Chinese company.