Cooler temperatures Wednesday before temperatures and humidity jump this weekend

The morning will see mostly cloudy skies and a few raindrops will even be possible.



By the afternoon, though, skies are expected to clear and will become pleasant with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.



We drop into the mid to upper 50s tonight with some patchy fog possible under mostly clear skies.



Temperatures do start to warm up some Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.



We may see a passing storm Thursday night and again during the day on Friday.



The heat and humidity continue to increase Friday with a high near 90 and a heat index near 100.



Watch News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon for more on the heat and humidity pushing in this weekend.