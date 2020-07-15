Dry conditions impacting Iowa farmers

CLEGHORN, IA (KTIV) - According to the National Weather Service March through May has seen below-average amounts of precipitation in Iowa.

Tom Oswald, a soybean and corn farmer in Cleghorn, Iowa said as they started the planting season, it was nice to not fight wet spots, as they've done in past years. But continued dry conditions could be worrisome.

"Certainly we're not complaining that it's a disaster, but it is a concerning time. Because as the storms part, you wonder when you're gonna get the next rain," said Oswald.

Oswald said it isn't just the lack of precipitation that is affecting farmers, but the 90 degree days have been harmful too.

"We are in a very critical time for corn, because it is pollinating, trying to do that reproduction, which only occurs doing a certain number of days. " said Oswald. "And we certainly hate to see the high heat, so the temperatures we've been seeing lately have been a good thing."

Oswald said corn farmers are in dire need for the rain right now, but said there is still a good amount of time for soy bean crops to pollinate.

"In soy, we are at the very front end or the early point of the reproductive period. Soy reproduces and flowers over a number of weeks. So good rains in August can change things for soy greatly." said Oswald.

Oswald adds they'd just like to see some nice showers, not damaging storms, to help recharge the plants, because if that happens they could still manage a good yield this year.