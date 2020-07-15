Fire hits Museum Kampa in Prague, smoke reaches exhibitions

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague officials say a fire broke out at a modern art museum in the heart of the Czech capital. A spokesman for Prague firefighters says electrical cables at one of Museum Kampa’s buildings caught fire Wednesday, sending acrid smoke across the nearby Vltava River. The official says the firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but had to evacuate pieces of art from an exhibition hall hit by the thick smoke. It wasn’t immediately clear if any artwork was damaged. The museum is known for its valuable collection of paintings by Frantisek Kupka, a pioneer of modern abstract painting.