Italy, Benettons reach deal after Genoa bridge collapse

ROME (AP) — Italy’s government has scored a victory in a battle stemming from the deadly 2018 collapse of Genoa’s main bridge. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says the Benetton fashion family has agreed to exit the holding company that manages and maintains most of Italy’s toll roads and bridges. The agreement announced on Wednesday comes nearly two years after 43 people perished in the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The disaster has been blamed on poor maintenance. The deal avoids the possibility that the government would revoke the concession Autostade per l’Italia holds to manage most of Italy’s toll roads and bridges. Such a revocation would have proved financially disastrous for the company and its foreign shareholders.