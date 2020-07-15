July 15: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 21,979

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 21,979.

Health officials also confirmed the total number of deaths in Nebraska has risen to 291.

Officials say out of the 223,482 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 201,250 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, 16,324 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 119 since Tuesday.

Officials say there are currently 103 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.