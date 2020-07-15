Kansas congressman charged with providing false information

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman is accused of providing false information to a sheriff’s deputy to hamper an investigation into whether he broke state election laws by listing a UPS Inc. store postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins has been charged in state district court with two election fraud felonies, felony interference with law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of failing to inform the state’s Division of Vehicles of an address change. The district attorney’s announcement of the charges Wednesday evening did not provide details, but they were outlined in a complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.