Kohl’s requiring customers to wear masks beginning July 20

(KTIV) -- Kohl's has made the decision to require all customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in their stores.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company announced beginning July 20 shoppers who want to go to Kohl's will have to wear a mask.

"Kohl's considers health and safety a top priority, and we have a number of measures in place to prioritize the health and safety of our customers," said the company in the statement.

The company says employees are already required to wear masks while working, and that will not change with this latest change to store policy.

Company officials say customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of the face-covering policy. Store employees will also be trained on the new health and safety measures in place so they can welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

For those who’d prefer not to shop in-store, the company encourages customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of its limited-contact Store Drive Up service.

The masks requirement for Kohl's comes as Walmart, Sam's Club and Best Buy have all announced they are requiring customers to wear masks as well.