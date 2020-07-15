Lives Lost: London’s Hackney Marshes will miss head referee

LONDON (AP) — The best referees are largely invisible, keeping order unobtrusively and letting the players decide the game. They are more often recognized in their absence. Hundreds of football players in London are learning that after COVID-19 took the life of Jermaine Wright, a 46-year-old referee and driving force in their league for more than 20 years. Wright worked as a pharmacist for the National Health Service, but spent most of his spare time helping build a community on the Hackney Marshes. The vast open space is home to 82 football, rugby and cricket fields that have nurtured the dreams of athletes such as a young David Beckham. Wright’s devotion earned him the nickname “Mr. Hackney Marshes.”