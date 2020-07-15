Mail could be delayed as new postal head pushes cost-cutting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mail deliveries could be delayed by a day or more under cost-cutting efforts being imposed by the new postmaster general. The plan eliminates overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and says employees must adopt a “different mindset” to ensure the Postal Service survives the coronavirus pandemic. Postal Service leaders say in a document obtained by The Associated Press that if postal distribution centers are running late, “they will keep the mail for the next day. The changes come a month after a major donor to President Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy, took over the sprawling mail service.