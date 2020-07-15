New commencement information for Sioux City Community School District 2020 graduates

SIOUX CITY (SUBMITTED) - The Sioux City Community School District will host a commencement event for each high school on July 25, to recognize recent graduates.

These events will be at the originally scheduled time but will be reformatted. Graduates will not all be brought together collectively in one large facility for a traditional commencement program. Instead, we will limit the number of students and guests gathered at any given time by hosting several small group commencement spotlights throughout the day.

Logistics:

Each small group will include up to 10 students to be recognized during a ten minute, small-group commencement exercise.

Each graduate can bring up to four guests.

Graduates should wear caps and gowns.

Commencement exercises will be hosted at each respective high school.

A parent/guardian or student must register by July 19 to confirm that a student will participate in commencement.

By July 22, a schedule will be released to let each graduate know the assigned time of his/her commencement spotlight. Graduates and their guests can only be present during the time assigned.

Timeframes:

North High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 11 am to 2 pm. West High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. East High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Commencement Exercise Format:

The Building Principal will address each group of graduates. Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Schools, will address each group of graduates. Jeremy Saint, Board President, will address each group of graduates. Each graduate's name will be called as he/she comes forward to be recognized. Once each student in the group has been recognized, pomp and circumstance will play.

Safety Guidelines:

Health and safety is a high priority during commencement exercises. All precautionary measures will be taken.

All graduates and guests are required to wear a mask when inside the high school. Individuals will not be permitted inside without a mask.

Please bring your own mask.

All staff will wear masks and adhere to 6 ft. social distancing guidelines.

Precautions will be taken to prevent cross-contamination and multiple touchpoints for graduation.

All graduates and guests must take their temperature before coming to the commencement exercise. If your temperature is above 100.4, please refrain from attending.

Additionally, please do not come to a commencement exercise if you are considered high-risk for infection, are sick, or are taking care of someone who is sick or has recently been exposed to COVID 19.

Water fountains will not be open.

Students/families should refrain from congregating before or after small group exercises.