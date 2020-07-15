NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

HONG KONG (AP) — The New York Times says it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its new security law. Hong Kong has long been seen as China’s last bastion of press freedom and is a base office for many news outlets reporting on Asia and mainland China. The Times said it will move its digital team of journalists, about a third of its Hong Kong staff, to South Korea over the next year. The law that took effect June 30 says the Hong Kong government will work to strengthen its regulation of institutions including the media and internet.