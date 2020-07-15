Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after the first patients were hospitalized in China battling an infection doctors had never seen before, the world’s scientists and citizens have reached an unsettling crossroads. Countless hours of treatment and research, trial and error now make it possible to take much closer measure of the new coronavirus and the lethal disease it has unleashed. Whether it’s by searching for a vaccine or seeking to protect ourselves, fighting back takes knowing the enemy — a virus roughly 1,000 times narrower than a human hair. It’s the essential first step in what could be an extended quest for some version of normalcy.