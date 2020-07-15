Seoul to launch probe into allegations against late mayor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The city government of the South Korean capital will launch an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding late Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead after one of his secretaries filed a complaint claiming yearslong abuse. The city spokesman says the investigation committee will also include civic activists and experts, but he didn’t specify when it would start how much power it would have. Park’s body was found last Friday in a wooden area in northern Seoul following a massive search after his daughter reported him missing. On Monday, a lawyer told reporters that she gave legal counsel to one of Park’s former secretaries before a complaint was lodged with police on July 8 alleging sexual harassment.