Siouxland boy fighting cancer coming home Saturday after a month at Omaha’s children’s hospital

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - An 8 year old boy from Siouxland has had to fight the hardest battle of his young life … after being diagnosed with leukemia.

"I want to be a football player," said Ian Hernandez, South Sioux City, NE.

Loving, sweet, outgoing, and a sports enthusiast.

That's how Lacey Hernandez describes her son Ian.

Nobody wants to tell their kid that they have cancer," said Lacey Hernandez, South Sioux City, NE.

Nearly a month ago, eight year old Ian from South Sioux City, Nebraksa was diagnosed with the most common childhood cancer - Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Ian's mother, Lacey, says it was a Wednesday morning when her happy and active little boy began complaining of leg and knee pain.

"The pain started getting to where he was barely able to walk, he was lymping, he was in tears," said Hernandez.

Ian was admitted to Omaha's Children's Hospital and Medical Ceneter on June 18th. He received his first round of chemotherapy the very next day, and has been at the hospital ever since.

Lacey says every week she sees improvements in Ian's health.

"He's just back to him, happy, walking around doing everything independently now," said Hernandez.

While Ian's journey has not been easy, the Hernandez family has found comfort in the outpouring support they have recieved from the South Sioux City community.

From selling bracelts, t-shirts, drive-way paintings, to hosting funderaiser events and raising over 20,000 dollars through a go fund me page -- the community has rallied together.

"It's overwhelming to see the support and the love. I think you just don't know what kind of community you live in and the people that love you, and pray for you until something like this happens," said Hernandez.

Ian will finally be able to come home on Saturday. His mother says this is not the end of his battle -- he will still be traveling back and forth to Omaha weekly for chemotherapy, but Ian hopes he can get back to playing football soon.

Ian's family and friends have organized a parade to welcome him home on Saturday.

The public is welcome to come -- they will be meeting at the west parking lot of the South Sioux City High School at 1:30.