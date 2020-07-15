Siouxland Freedom Park recieves over $6,000 for interpretive center project

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City Nebraska is a step closer to getting the interior of the interpretive center started, thanks to two checks they received Wednesday.

The Woodbury County Sheriffs Office handed over a check for more than $2,000 dollars. The money came from their annual "No Shave November" fundraiser. The second check came from F&M Bank, for $4,000.

The funds will go towards the park's interpretive center, which will feature displays and exhibits showcasing veterans and their sacrifices.

Mike Newhouse, the president of the park says they currently have about $140,000 dollars for the project. Which is less than half of the total cost.

He says COVID-19 has set them back at least six months.

"They're proposing events all of which we will have conformed to CDC guidelines and provide them as best we can and as safely and sanely do what we can to raise more money," said Mike Newhouse, President of Siouxland Freedom Park.

Newhouse says they hope to have the interior of the interpretive center finished sometime next year.