African nation blasts ‘inequality crisis’ in virus testing

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — One African health minister is blasting the “big inequality crisis” in coronavirus testing around the world. Central African Republic’s minister told a World Health Organization briefing he sees rich countries like Britain conduct scores of thousands of tests daily while his own struggles to obtain supplies for a couple hundred at most. It’s a blunt assessment of the scrambling by African nations and rising fears as the pandemic’s first wave hits the continent of 1.3 billion people. South Africa now has more than half of Africa’s confirmed cases and has surpassed Mexico and Chile with the world’s sixth highest reported caseload.