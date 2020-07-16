Arrest made in stabbing death of woman in eastern Nebraska

MALMO, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have arrested the fiance of a woman found stabbed to death in the small eastern Nebraska community of Malmo. The patrol says in a news release Thursday that 25-year-old Kolton Barnes was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty. Authorities say 27-year-old Kayla Matulka’s body was found Wednesday morning in her home in Malmo. Investigators say a dog was also found dead in the home. Barnes was being held Thursday in the Saunders County Jail. Malmo is a village of about 120 people, located 34 miles north of Lincoln.