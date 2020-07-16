Backyard chicken proposal advances in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to allow residential chickens is advancing in Rapid City. A city council committee has directed city staff to develop a plan for how many chickens would be allowed, size restrictions on a chicken coop, licensing and other details. The council has considered allowing backyard chickens six years ago, but rejected the idea. The committee received nine comments in favor of the proposal and one against it from those who submitted comments in advance of the meeting. The committee voted to send the proposal to the full council.