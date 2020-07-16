Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says the United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services. Examples include face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. He’s also accusing hackers linked to the Chinese government of targeting American universities and companies to steal research related to vaccine development. The attorney general is also cautioning American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing. Barr’s address at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is part of a full-court press by the Trump administration to outline what officials see as Beijing’s burgeoning economic threat to the U.S.