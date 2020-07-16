Ex-oil company director returning to face charges in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A plane carrying the former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has taken off from Spain and is expected to land late Thursday in Mexico, where the man faces charges equivalent to money laundering, bribery and conspiracy. Prosecutors claim Emilio Lozoya took corruption to such lengths during his tenure as head of the state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, that he diverted bribe money intended for the former ruling party to buy a $1.9 million house for his family. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that Lozoya has offered to turn state’s evidence about bribery and corrupt contracts.