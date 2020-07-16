 Skip to Content

Gooding’s misconduct case back on docket after virus delays

11:32 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba Gooding Jr. was ordered Thursday to appear in person for an Aug. 11 hearing in his New York City sexual misconduct case. A judge said the courtroom will be outfitted with Plexiglas and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has delayed the trial indefinitely. Judge Curtis Farber said on a video conference call with Gooding, prosecutors and defense lawyers that he’s looking to get the case back on track after months of pandemic-related delays. Gooding has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he violated three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. 

