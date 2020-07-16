Malik Byrd’s journey to a cure

Rockford, Illinois (KTIV) -- It has been an often-challenging journey for a young man, who was born in Sioux City, and now lives in Illinois. However, hope appears to be on the horizon for Malik Byrd and his family.

On January 16, 2020, Malik celebrated his golden birthday and that is a big deal because so much has happened in those 16 years.

Malik was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when he was two weeks old. It is an inherited disorder caused by abnormal hemoglobin in red blood cells, leading to painful episodes, chronic fatigue and more. The only known cure is a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

LaKeshia Wingo, says her son, Malik, was the most perfect thing she ever laid eyes on, when he was born. Those eyes filled with tears, when two weeks later, doctors told her Malik has sickle cell disease.

"When Malik was first diagnosed in 2004, at first I was in denial," said LaKeshia Wingo, Malik's mother.

But LaKeshia says she turned the question, why me, to why not me.

"Each person's journey is different so we didn't know what it would look like for Malik. We basically took it one appointment at a time," she said.

The family converted sadness into action, by learning everything they could about sickle cell disease. LaKeshia started a support group and didn't stop there.

"I organized a blood drive and that blood drive went for years, raising the awareness for African American donors," said Lakeshia.

And at four-years-old, Malik served as Iowa's representative in the Children's Miracle Network, "Champions Across America," which took them all the way to the White House. Malik also was a Children's Miracle Network Miracle Kid.

LaKeshia said, "A good opportunity to represent not only ourselves and spread the word about sickle cell disease, but to represent a great hospital and a great program."

Throughout this ordeal, Malik has been keeping up on his schoolwork and is now a junior in high school, with the help of his mom and other educators, through a program called, Homebound Studies.

And after countless bouts with severe pain, blood transfusions, endless doctor visits, and medications that would fill several pages of a book, hope is on the horizon.

"It feels good that I can do a lot more things and I'm not limited to most stuff now," said Malik Byrd.

But those improvements aren't without an even bigger sacrifice. Last August, after several rounds of chemotherapy and other procedures, Malik received a bone marrow transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. His bone marrow, after 11 matches, came from a donor in Germany.

Malik currently is taking medication so his immune system can kick into gear. On most days, he gets around by using a cane or walker, and when his hip acts up, he gets into his wheelchair.

LaKeshia said, "The next step for him is a hip replacement. So the result of that, his right leg, for the past 2 1/2 years hasn't grown. The growth plate was affected."

With the ongoing support of his entire family, which include younger twin siblings, Malik is trying to work through the latest challenge, graft-versus-host disease. The stem cells are attacking Malik's body, since his bone marrow donor isn't a relative, causing hard, dry patches to form on his skin, and the family has to look for possible melanoma.

In spite of the challenges, Malik and his family continue on their Journey To A Cure.

"The toughest part about dealing with sickle cell is not being able to do a lot of things," added Malik Byrd.

"There was a time in Malik's journey that he was in so much pain that my touch hurt," said LaKeshia.

They look forward to a time when Malik can live and play, with no limitations.

LaKeshia said, "He is still full of life. He is still full of his character. He likes to make people laugh. And when he focuses on something, he gets laser focused."

LaKeshia has been off work since about May of last year so that's caused some financial strain.

She says she's been able to stay strong for Malik because she has become an educated advocate, who isn't afraid to speak up, has amazing family support, and Malik never gives up.

LaKeshia says the COVID-19 pandemic didn't change the family's plans too much because they planned to quarantine until mid-August.

They hope Malik can get through his latest bump in the road and have the hip replacement by the end of August at Chicago's Shirley Ryan Hospital.

LaKeshia says it's important to explain to your children what's going on so they understand and can advocate for themselves, and as parents, speak up to make sure your children receive the proper treatment.

For more information on sickle cell disease, click here.