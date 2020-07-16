Target joins list of major retailers mandating masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining the list of the nation's largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

The policy will go into effect on Aug. 1.

More than 80% of Target's 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl's and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.