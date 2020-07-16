Temperatures and humidity climbing to dangerous levels this weekend

**Dense Fog Advisory for southern Siouxland through 8 AM**



Areas of dense fog have developed overnight with clear skies and light winds in place.



These will improve through mid-morning and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny.



Expect a pretty typical mid-July afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a bit of mugginess in the air.



There will be a slight chance to sneak a thunderstorm into far western Siouxland this evening and into the rest of the area overnight but most, if not all, of us will stay dry.



A slight chance of a storm will again be possible Friday but the main story will be the heat and humidity as we top out near 90 with a heat index near 100.



Friday night will be warm with lows only in the low 70s.



That sets the stage for the peak of our heat and humidity Saturday.



That's when highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index in the 105 to 110 range.



This can be dangerous heat so you will want to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the heat of the afternoon.



More on the weekend heat and humidity on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.