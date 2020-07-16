US mortgage rates fall to record lows; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell this week to 2.98% from 3.03% last week. These are the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.81% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.48% from 2.51%, from last week.